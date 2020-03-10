Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.46.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

