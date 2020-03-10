Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,800.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.01 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,993.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,840.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.