Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,906,000 after buying an additional 61,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,837,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,215.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,443.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,323.35. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $890.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,523.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.