Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,388,000 after purchasing an additional 239,377 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,250,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,995 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,018,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107,292 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 782,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock opened at $172.81 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $170.16 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.63 and its 200 day moving average is $220.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.29.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.