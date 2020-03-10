Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 827 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,279,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,562,000 after buying an additional 174,309 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,721,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,162 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,589.1% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 896,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,718,000 after purchasing an additional 880,280 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000.

Shares of OEF opened at $123.85 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $152.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.95.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

