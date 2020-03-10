Carry Reaches Market Cap of $7.18 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Carry token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and $697,534.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carry has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00051017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00482579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $508.29 or 0.06411170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00057332 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030979 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013470 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003701 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,941,687,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,173,951 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

