Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Position Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,619 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.71% of Cars.com worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Cars.com by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,828,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,551 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 29.0% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,814,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 1,266.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,673,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,182 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cars.com by 36.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 390,427 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 67,703 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $474.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra cut their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cars.com from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cars.com from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.66.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

