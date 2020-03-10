carVertical (CV) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. carVertical has a market cap of $929,180.92 and $12,669.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, carVertical has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.68 or 0.02512403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00213668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00124980 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012222 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical’s genesis date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

