Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day moving average of $166.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

