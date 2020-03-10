Caspian Reaches Market Cap of $3.32 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Caspian has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $81,462.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Caspian

CSP is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

