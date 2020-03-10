CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected CATHAY PAC AIRW/S’s ranking:

Shares of CPCAY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 29,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,123. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

CPCAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

