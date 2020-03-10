CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stake Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,351 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of CBIZ worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,021,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 938,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 377,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 24,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

CBZ stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.75. 6,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,051. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $43,072.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,717.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $106,823.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,266.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

