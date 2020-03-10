CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335,765 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE:CBRE opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.