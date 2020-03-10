CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of CDW worth $44,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

CDW traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.82. 67,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,503. CDW has a 12-month low of $92.37 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.55 and a 200 day moving average of $129.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.