Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) EVP Acquires $31,780.00 in Stock

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) EVP Craig Heckman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $31,780.00.

Shares of FUN stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,311. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 395.23% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.43%.

FUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

