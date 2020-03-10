Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Celanese worth $14,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,862,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 54.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after purchasing an additional 197,107 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after purchasing an additional 97,168 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,327,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66,078 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.06.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

