Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Tops $13.41 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including TOKOK, Bilaxy, Binance and Gate.io. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,654,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, Binance and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

