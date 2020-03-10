Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CLRB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,041. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

CLRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.