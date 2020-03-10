Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectar Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 90.5% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 64,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 30,808 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.