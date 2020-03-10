Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to report sales of $24.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.14 billion and the lowest is $23.30 billion. Centene posted sales of $18.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $114.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.37 billion to $120.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,784,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,425,920. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $5,087,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $258,880,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,399,000 after buying an additional 369,887 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. Centene has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.