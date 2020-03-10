Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 435.71% from the company’s current price.

CDEV has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $421.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

