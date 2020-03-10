Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) VP Andrew J. O’neill Purchases 1,215 Shares

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $34,591.05. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 56,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,910.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CET traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.81. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,450. Central Securities Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.