Century Casinos (CNTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 47,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,909. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $171.39 million, a PE ratio of 76.35, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CNTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

