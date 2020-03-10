Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,461,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963,505 shares during the period. Cerner makes up approximately 2.1% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 2.69% of Cerner worth $620,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Shares of CERN traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.49. 2,374,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,258. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $55.49 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

