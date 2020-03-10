CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$45,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,450,054 shares in the company, valued at C$3,001,611.78. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,826 in the last quarter.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,353. The stock has a market cap of $537.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

