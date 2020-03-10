CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Hold

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$3.75. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CEU. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.16.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.18. 1,859,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,353. The stock has a market cap of $537.76 million and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.01. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$3.12.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total transaction of C$45,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,450,054 shares in the company, valued at C$3,001,611.78. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826 over the last 90 days.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

