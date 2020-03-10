C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.44. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.44 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

