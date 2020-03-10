Chainlink Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last week, Chainlink has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for about $4.07 or 0.00051309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Kyber Network and Gate.io. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $559.41 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.76 or 0.02506458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00212888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00124765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012199 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Coinbase, Binance, Mercatox, Huobi, Radar Relay, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.