Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Major Shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 708,155 Shares

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 708,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $4,950,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CSBR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. 31,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Champions Oncology Inc has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $75.18 million, a PE ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,840 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Champions Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Champions Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Champions Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Champions Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

