Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 166,415 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,415 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 3.51% of Barnes Group worth $110,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of B. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.39 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

