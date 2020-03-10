Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,701,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,145 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods makes up about 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 6.58% of TreeHouse Foods worth $179,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 40.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Gary Dale Smith purchased 1,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $37,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $166,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,690. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

