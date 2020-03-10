Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $211,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $1,230,896.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $738,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,045,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,977 shares of company stock valued at $27,775,364. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $191.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $165.69 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

