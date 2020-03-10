Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,030 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 3.17% of MSA Safety worth $155,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 44.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,006 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $122.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.28. MSA Safety Inc has a one year low of $96.01 and a one year high of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.50.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $375.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

In other news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $6,013,780.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 77,875 shares in the company, valued at $10,098,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $808,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

