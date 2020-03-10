Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,230,340 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,878,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230,340 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 4.07% of Simply Good Foods worth $110,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Simply Good Foods Co has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SMPL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00. Also, Director Nomi Ghez acquired 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,069.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,844.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 125,461 shares of company stock worth $2,875,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

