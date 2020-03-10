Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 170,140 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 170,140 shares during the period. IDEX accounts for approximately 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.50% of IDEX worth $196,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $135.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average of $164.79. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $132.80 and a 52 week high of $178.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

