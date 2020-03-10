Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,180 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Arthur J Gallagher & Co accounts for about 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $209,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 24.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 694.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,477 shares of company stock worth $2,103,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

