Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 775,715 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775,715 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 5.60% of Welbilt worth $123,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at $988,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 28.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at $287,000.

Several research firms recently commented on WBT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Welbilt from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

