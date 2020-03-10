Champlain Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,805 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of Okta worth $85,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 459 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total value of $54,047.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,047.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,262 shares of company stock worth $11,916,602 in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 0.91. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $78.45 and a 1-year high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative return on equity of 55.13% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

