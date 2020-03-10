Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $103.26 Million Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,851,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,805 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 4.42% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $103,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

