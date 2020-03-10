Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $112.37 Million Holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752,315 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 6.96% of Avanos Medical worth $112,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

AVNS opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. Avanos Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

