Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $154.19 Million Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.98% of Cooper Companies worth $154,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $317.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.35. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $278.50 and a 12-month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.