Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $168.44 Million Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,815 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.00% of Masimo worth $168,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.06.

In other news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at $893,139.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $3,764,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,378 shares of company stock worth $8,341,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.01. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $186.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.