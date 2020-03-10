Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $96.20 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,480 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 4.73% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $96,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000.

PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -54.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

