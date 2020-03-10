Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,325 shares during the quarter. Catalent accounts for approximately 2.0% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 3.31% of Catalent worth $273,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth $380,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Catalent by 35.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 76,636 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Catalent by 165.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 62,033 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Catalent by 116.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Catalent by 12.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $68.78. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $386,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

