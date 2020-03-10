Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.89% of Palo Alto Networks worth $201,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $158.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $153.78 and a 12 month high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. UBS Group lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 8,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

