Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 114,875 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,875 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.74% of Teladoc Health worth $105,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $133.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.64 and its 200 day moving average is $84.16. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $148.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.