Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 205,895 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762,780 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,895 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 3.59% of UMB Financial worth $120,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in UMB Financial by 14.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 849,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,848,000 after acquiring an additional 107,014 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 434,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,844,000 after acquiring an additional 33,387 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in UMB Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 419,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,815,000 after acquiring an additional 51,979 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in UMB Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,212.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of UMBF opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average is $65.67. UMB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.