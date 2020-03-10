Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,935 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.80% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $131,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.69.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $176.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.78. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

