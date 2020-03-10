Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 470,615 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 6.80% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $116,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -180.52 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

