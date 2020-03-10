Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,815 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 4.23% of John Bean Technologies worth $151,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205,371 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 37.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 55.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

Shares of JBT opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average of $107.61. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

